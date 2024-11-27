Posters Crop Up in Ayodhya Backing Eknath Shinde to Continue as Maharashtra CM

Ayodhya: The political temperature in Maharashtra has soared following the Bharatiya Janata Party-led Mahayuti alliance's massive victory in the recent assembly elections. As discussions about the selection of next Chief Minister among Mahayuti partners heat up, the demand for continuing interim CM Eknath Shinde as the chief minister is gaining momentum. Now, this has even reached the divine city of Ayodhya.

In various prominent areas of Ayodhya, posters have cropped up expressing public support for Shinde's leadership. The posters read, "The people of Ayodhya are calling honourable Eknath Shinde to become the Chief Minister once again." The display of support from different sections in Ayodhya reflects the growing sentiment among locals, including the prominent saints who, who have voiced their backing for Shinde.

Mahant Deveshacharya of Hanuman Garhi, one of the city's respected religious figures, praised Shinde's tenure as Maharashtra's Chief Minister. He highlighted the significant measures Shinde introduced for cow protection and his commendable work for the promotion of Sanatan Dharma.

The Mahant emphasised that Shinde had earned the respect and admiration of the people of Ayodhya, who had supported him even before the election results. Mahant Deveshacharya said, "People of Ayodhya are backing Eknath Shinde to become the Chief Minister of Maharashtra once again because of the work he has done. He has worked for cow protection and for promotion of Sanatan Dharma."

The backing for Shinde is seen as part of a broader wave of support for leaders who align with the city's cultural and religious values. As the BJP consolidates its position in Maharashtra after the election victory, there are growing appeals from both the public and religious leaders in Ayodhya for Shinde to continue as Chief Minister.