Ayodhya Mosque Project In Backburner: Fresh Map Awaits Approval After Fire Dept Objections

Lucknow: Nearly six years after the Supreme Court’s historic verdict paved the way for a Ram Temple in Ayodhya and allotted 5 acres of land in Dhannipur for a mosque, the mosque project appears to be in limbo.

The Indo-Islamic Cultural Foundation (IICF), set up to oversee the mosque and allied projects, had announced grand plans in 2020, a modern mosque, a 200-bed hospital, a museum, and a community kitchen. But hurdles over approvals have kept construction from taking off.

An RTI filed by local resident Om Prakash Singh revealed that the initial mosque map was rejected by the Ayodhya Development Authority (ADA) after the Fire Department flagged road-width violations. The approach road to the site is only 4–6 meters wide, against the required 12 meters. Without resolving this, no NOC could be issued.

Trust chairman Zafar Ahmed Farooqui confirmed that a revised map was launched in 2024 and would soon be resubmitted to the ADA. He also clarified that the mosque has been named Mohammad bin Abdullah and that donations are open to people of all faiths.