Ayodhya Mosque Project In Backburner: Fresh Map Awaits Approval After Fire Dept Objections
The Indo-Islamic Cultural Foundation (IICF) had announced grand plans in 2020, a modern mosque—a 200-bed hospital, a museum, and a community kitchen.
Lucknow: Nearly six years after the Supreme Court’s historic verdict paved the way for a Ram Temple in Ayodhya and allotted 5 acres of land in Dhannipur for a mosque, the mosque project appears to be in limbo.
The Indo-Islamic Cultural Foundation (IICF), set up to oversee the mosque and allied projects, had announced grand plans in 2020, a modern mosque, a 200-bed hospital, a museum, and a community kitchen. But hurdles over approvals have kept construction from taking off.
An RTI filed by local resident Om Prakash Singh revealed that the initial mosque map was rejected by the Ayodhya Development Authority (ADA) after the Fire Department flagged road-width violations. The approach road to the site is only 4–6 meters wide, against the required 12 meters. Without resolving this, no NOC could be issued.
Trust chairman Zafar Ahmed Farooqui confirmed that a revised map was launched in 2024 and would soon be resubmitted to the ADA. He also clarified that the mosque has been named Mohammad bin Abdullah and that donations are open to people of all faiths.
While comparisons with the Ram Temple are frequent, Trust Secretary Athar Hussain insists the two projects are different: “The temple was built with decades of preparation and mass devotion. The mosque’s journey began only after the court’s order, and its funding depends entirely on the Trust.”
The new design, unlike the 2020 version criticized for lacking mosque-like features, is based on traditional elements while retaining a hospital, community kitchen, and eco-friendly technologies such as solar power and zero carbon emissions.
For now, the mosque’s future rests on fresh ADA approval, which the trust says could finally move the project beyond promises into reality.
