ETV Bharat / state

Ayodhya Hanumangarhi Laddus Fail Purity Test; Food Department Finds Adulterated Ghee, Flour

Ayodhya: Ahead of Dusshera and the upcoming festive season, the Food Department inspected laddu prasad sold near the Hanumangarhi temple in Ayodhya, uncovering adulteration in some samples. Out of 31 shops tested, three were found to be selling laddus containing impurities in gram flour and desi ghee, along with excessive food colouring, officials said.

The inspections were carried out as part of routine quality checks to ensure devotees receive pure and safe prasad. The Assistant Commissioner of the Food Department, Manik Chandra, confirmed that samples of laddu, gram flour, and ghee from three shops failed to meet purity standards. Traders have been instructed to rectify the issue immediately.

Food Officer Santosh Kumar Sahu said that the move followed government directives to maintain hygiene and quality, particularly during festive seasons. "Approximately 20 to 25 samples, including refined flour, gram flour, ghee, laddus, pedas, and yoghurt, were tested. In some laddus, the level of colouring was found to be higher than permissible limits," he said. He further emphasised that traders must avoid adding artificial colours and ensure all prasad meets purity standards.