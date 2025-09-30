ETV Bharat / state

Ayodhya Hanumangarhi Laddus Fail Purity Test; Food Department Finds Adulterated Ghee, Flour

Food Department inspection at Ayodhya's Hanumangarhi found laddus from three shops adulterated with impure ghee, gram flour, and excessive colouring.

Food Department officials inspecting laddu prasad (ETV Bharat)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : September 30, 2025 at 11:57 AM IST

Ayodhya: Ahead of Dusshera and the upcoming festive season, the Food Department inspected laddu prasad sold near the Hanumangarhi temple in Ayodhya, uncovering adulteration in some samples. Out of 31 shops tested, three were found to be selling laddus containing impurities in gram flour and desi ghee, along with excessive food colouring, officials said.

The inspections were carried out as part of routine quality checks to ensure devotees receive pure and safe prasad. The Assistant Commissioner of the Food Department, Manik Chandra, confirmed that samples of laddu, gram flour, and ghee from three shops failed to meet purity standards. Traders have been instructed to rectify the issue immediately.

Food Officer Santosh Kumar Sahu said that the move followed government directives to maintain hygiene and quality, particularly during festive seasons. "Approximately 20 to 25 samples, including refined flour, gram flour, ghee, laddus, pedas, and yoghurt, were tested. In some laddus, the level of colouring was found to be higher than permissible limits," he said. He further emphasised that traders must avoid adding artificial colours and ensure all prasad meets purity standards.

This development comes months after the Hanumangarhi temple administration had instructed traders to sell laddus prepared only with pure desi ghee, aiming to maintain quality and trust among devotees. The recent inspection has caused concern among local traders.

Seller Sanjay Gupta said, "Food Department officials visited our shops, and we provided samples of ghee, gram flour, and laddus. We await the official report, but have been instructed to ensure high-quality prasad." Another trader, Jitendra Gupta, said that the inspection team collected and tested samples to ensure compliance with standards.

