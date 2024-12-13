ETV Bharat / state

Ayodhya Gears Up To Celebrate 'Pran Pratishtha' Anniversary On Jan 11

Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust held a meeting yesterday to tighten security arrangements at Ram Mandir premises in view of the surge in devotees.

Ayodhya Gears Up To Celebrate 'Pran Pratishtha' Anniversary On Jan 11
File photo of Ayodhya Ram Mandir (ETV Bharat)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 3 hours ago

Ayodhya: The first anniversary of Ram Lalla's Pran Pratishtha in Ram Mandir in Ayodhya will be held on Dwadashi that falls on January 11, 2025. A three-day programme will be organised on the occasion.

General secretary of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust, Champat Rai, said that all festivals are celebrated as per the Hindu calendar and the Pran Pratishtha will also be observed in the same manner.

Rai said that along with the preparations for the annual festival of Ram Mandir, the temple construction work is also underway as per schedule. A total of 18 temples will come up in the Ram Janmabhoomi complex. Also, preparations have started for ensuring security of lakhs of devotees thronging to the Magh Mela. A meeting in this regard was held between the officials of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Tirtha Kshetra Trust and police on Thursday.

SP security Brahmachari Dubey said in view of the surge in devotees, discussions were held on making security strategies more effective. Officers have been instructed to ensure there is no lapse in the security system. Patrolling at Ram Mandir and major places of Ayodhya will be ensured with the help of modern techniques, he said.

"Our effort is to see to it that devotees coming here not only gain spiritual peace but also a safe environment," Dubey added.

Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Tirtha Kshetra Trust member Dr Anil Mishra, arrangement in-charge Gopal Ji Rao, SSF in-charge Abhay Mishra, CRPF Swatantra Shukla, PSC in-charge Anoop Singh and other security officers were present at the meeting.

