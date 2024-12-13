ETV Bharat / state

Ayodhya Gears Up To Celebrate 'Pran Pratishtha' Anniversary On Jan 11

Ayodhya: The first anniversary of Ram Lalla's Pran Pratishtha in Ram Mandir in Ayodhya will be held on Dwadashi that falls on January 11, 2025. A three-day programme will be organised on the occasion.

General secretary of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust, Champat Rai, said that all festivals are celebrated as per the Hindu calendar and the Pran Pratishtha will also be observed in the same manner.

Rai said that along with the preparations for the annual festival of Ram Mandir, the temple construction work is also underway as per schedule. A total of 18 temples will come up in the Ram Janmabhoomi complex. Also, preparations have started for ensuring security of lakhs of devotees thronging to the Magh Mela. A meeting in this regard was held between the officials of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Tirtha Kshetra Trust and police on Thursday.