Annual Ayodhya Deepotsav Celebration Set To Create New Record

Ayodhya (UP): Ramnagari is all set to hit new records during the annual Ayodhya Deepotsav celebration by lighting up the town with over 25 lakh diyas, giving a major boost to the local potters, who otherwise struggle to make ends meet.

In Jaisinghpur village situated near Vidyakund in Ayodhya, as many as 40 potter families are making thousands of diyas (earthen lamps) this Deepotsav. They conveyed their respect and love for Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, whom they believe to be a messiah in their lives, because of his unique initiatives to revive the lives of local potters.

While it is true that Deepotsav has always been one of the major annual drivers of income, the government's 'vocal for local' initiatives in recent years have pushed people to choose earthen diyas over electric lights, flourishing the lives of small traders.

Rakesh Prajapati of Jaisinghpur village, speaking to ETV Bharat said that they have not signed the official contract for the diyas yet. "However, given the orders received in the past years, we have already started making diyas. Our income has soared high after the CM's initiatives. We are elated to receive orders during this time of the year," he said.

Rajesh Prajapati said that it is due to CM Yogi that the Prajapati community here has been able to earn fame and respect. "Earlier, nobody knew about us but now people can recognise us and that gives us joy. These orders have brought about an economic change in our lives, thanks to Yogiji," he added.