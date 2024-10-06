Annual Ayodhya Deepotsav Celebration Set To Create New Record

Ayodhya (UP): Ramnagari is all set to hit new records during the annual Ayodhya Deepotsav celebration by lighting up the town with over 25 lakh diyas, giving a major boost to the local potters, who otherwise struggle to make ends meet.
In Jaisinghpur village situated near Vidyakund in Ayodhya, as many as 40 potter families are making thousands of diyas (earthen lamps) this Deepotsav. They conveyed their respect and love for Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, whom they believe to be a messiah in their lives, because of his unique initiatives to revive the lives of local potters.
While it is true that Deepotsav has always been one of the major annual drivers of income, the government's 'vocal for local' initiatives in recent years have pushed people to choose earthen diyas over electric lights, flourishing the lives of small traders.
Rakesh Prajapati of Jaisinghpur village, speaking to ETV Bharat said that they have not signed the official contract for the diyas yet. "However, given the orders received in the past years, we have already started making diyas. Our income has soared high after the CM's initiatives. We are elated to receive orders during this time of the year," he said.
Rajesh Prajapati said that it is due to CM Yogi that the Prajapati community here has been able to earn fame and respect. "Earlier, nobody knew about us but now people can recognise us and that gives us joy. These orders have brought about an economic change in our lives, thanks to Yogiji," he added.
For the unversed, this economic transformation began in 2017, shortly after CM Adityanath assumed office. It is to be noted that one of his first initiatives was to 'revitalise' Ayodhya, with a special focus on organising Diwali and Deepotsav celebrations to mark Lord Ram's return from exile.
The event is held annually at Ram Ki Paidi, where devotees flock to light millions of oil lamps, or diyas. To guarantee that local artists benefitted directly from the festival, the CM also prioritised the local potters when it came to diya procurement and ensured they earned a considerable margin of profit.
ETV Bharat spoke to Asha, a youth from the village who said that every house in the village lights up during Deepotsav and it is a sight to uphold. "Every year, we make around 20,000 to 25,000 diyas with hard work and faith in our hearts," said an enthusiastic Asha.
Lakshmi Prajapati hailed the schemes of CM Adityanath, saying they have brought forth smiles on their faces. "As soon as we receive the Deepotsav orders, the entire family gets together to make around a whopping 30,000 to 35,000 diyas," Prajapati said.
