Ayodhya Deepotsav 2024: Ravana's Magnificent 'Pushpak Viman' And What Else

Ayodhya: Ahead of Diwali, temple town Ayodhya is being decked up on the lines of Treta Yuga. Preparations are underway in full swing on the instructions of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath for holding the celebrations from October 28 to 30.

This time, the main focus will be on a magnificent 'Pushpak Viman' that is being installed at Lata Chowk. In Ramayana, the Pushpak Viman is a winged aircraft that Ravana used in many battles. Powered by wind and air, it could take its owner to any desired destination.

The state tourism department has selected specialised agencies to install the Pushpak Viman and beautify Ayodhya. Savina Jaitley of Vivid India Advertising and Marketing Company said the Pushpak Viman is being set up on the back side of Lata Chowk. Canvas is being used instead of flax to ensure that the town remains pollution-free. The 36-foot high and 24-foot wide Pushpak Viman will also serve as a selfie point, Jaitley said.

The Pushpak Viman will also have a 5-foot tall statue of Lord Ram. Jaitley said that besides Lord Ram, Pushpak Viman will have fibre statues of Sita and Ram's three brothers and Lord Hanuman.

Jaitley said teams have come from Delhi and Lucknow but the artisans are local. An 8-foot tall Ram Darbar will be set up on Ram Ki Paidi. This apart, 11 theme gates are being installed at Ayodhya of which, three gates will be in Ram Katha Park itself.

In a unique initiative, archways are being set up that will be adorned with lighting. Ayodhya will get a different look this Diwali since this is a special occasion after consecration of Ram Lalla.

A target has been set to illuminate 55 ghats, including Ram Ki Paidi, with 25 lakh diyas and for the first time, 10,000 local people will get a chance to participate at the festival.

The main gates are being decorated with 10 quintals of flowers. Work is on to decorate the four main gates leading to Ram Mandir and 10 quintals of flowers have been ordered for this. Also, all gates will have spectacular 'torans'.