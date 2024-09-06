ETV Bharat / state

Ayodhya Dalit Girl Rape Case: Prime Accused Shot In Leg During Police Encounter, Arrested

Ayodhya (Uttar Pradesh): A man, who had allegedly raped a minor Dalit girl 20 days ago, was shot in the leg during an encounter with the police that broke out when the latter apprehended him in Khandasa area of Uttar Pradesh's Ayodhya district, officials said on Friday. The accused, identified as Shahban, was arrested and presently undergoing treatment at the district hospital.

During a search operation in connection with the rape case, a team of the local police station tried to stop two bike-borne youths. The prime accused, Shahban opened fire on the police team and sustained bullet injury on his leg in retaliatory firing. The other youth managed to escape from the spot taking advantage of the darkness. Shahban was arrested and taken to the district hospital for treatment.

Around 20 days back, a Dalit minor girl was allegedly raped by the accused in Rai Patti Chiraindhapur under Khandasa police station area. The accused's companion was also present at the time of the crime. Later, a case was registered in the police station in this regard.

The victim's family has said that they have been constantly receiving threats and also got a call from abroad. On September 2, the accused himself along with his aides had threatened the family and then went absconding.