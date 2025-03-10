ETV Bharat / state

Ayodhya Bride And Groom Death On Wedding Night: Probe Reveals Husband Murdered Wife, Then Ended His Life

Ayodhya: A shocking revelation has emerged in the tragic deaths of a newlywed couple on their wedding night. According to CO City Shailendra Kumar, a late-night message on the groom’s phone triggered a heated argument, ultimately leading to the wife's murder and the husband's death.

Investigations revealed that the message was actually sent by the groom himself from his second number. It is suspected that he fabricated the message to provoke a reaction from his wife or to confront her about a suspected past relationship.

Reportedly, the message arrived on groom's phone after 11:45 PM on Saturday, leading to an argument that lasted nearly an hour. In a fit of rage, the groom strangled the bride to death and later died by suicide.

The couple had married on Friday, and on Saturday, the groom brought the bride to their home in Sahadatganj, Shri Ramnagari, Ayodhya. By late night, the family had completed the traditional post-marriage rituals and begun preparations for the reception.

The newlyweds were sent to their room for wedding night, but when they did not emerge the next morning, Family members sensed something was wrong. Despite repeated knocks and calls, there was no response. Peeking through the window, they were horrified to find the bride lying lifeless on the bed while the groom was hanging from the ceiling fan.