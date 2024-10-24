UP: Ayodhya ADM Found Dead Under Mysterious Circumstances

Ayodhya: Additional District Magistrate (ADM) of Law and Order of the city, Surjeet Singh, was found dead under mysterious circumstances at his residence in Sursari Colony Civil Line of Kotwali Nagar, police said. His body was found in a room with blood spilt on the floor, sending shockwaves across the city, especially through the local administration, they said.

Following the incident, a joint team of police and forensic experts reached the scene to ascertain the cause of death. The investigation is personally monitored by the top officials, including Divisional Commissioner Gaurav Dayal and District Magistrate Chandra Vijay Singh, given the high-profile nature of the case.

Police said Singh's body was first seen by his maid in his bedroom, and she alerted the security guard. Later, the police were also informed, and a team rushed to the location.

The initial probe suggests that Singh, a Kanpur native, was diabetic and hypertensive and might have suffered a brain haemorrhage, causing his sudden death. However, no official has confirmed this angle.

"Everything will be clear once the postmortem report comes," said a senior police official. "The forensic team has also collected evidence. Let them scrutinise these and come to some conclusion."

Meanwhile, officials have informed Singh's family in Kanpur, and arrangements are being made for their travel to Ayodhya.