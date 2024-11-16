Ayodhya Wrapped In Heavy Security Following Pannu's Threat

Ayodhya: Following the Canadian-American Khalistani separatist and chief of Sikhs for Justice (SFJ) Gurupatwant Singh Pannun's threat to blow up the Ram Temple, Ayodhya has been wrapped in security. Layers of security arrangements have been made from the entrance to the premises of the temple. Special forces comprising personnel from ATS and CRPF have been deployed at every checkpoint.

The SP has taken charge of the area around the Ram Janmabhoomi premises committee. On Saturday, a route march was conducted by ATS and CRPF personnel in the yellow zone around the premises. Along with this, instructions have been given to the security forces deployed at the barrier to remain vigilant. Vehicles are being allowed to enter the premises only after thorough checks. Buses plying on the Ram Path are also being minutely checked.

In a recently shared video, Pannun threatened to carry out a terrorist attack in Ayodhya on November 16 and 17, following which security has been beefed up, making Ayodhya impregnable. Constant monitoring through CCTV cameras from the entrance of the city has been kept in place. A large security force has been deployed at all the security barriers of Ramnagari. Every vehicle and every motorcycle entering it is being closely monitored, and an intensive check is being carried out parallelly. Bomb and dog squads, ATS, CRPF, and intelligence agencies have been put on alert.

SP Balachari Dubey said special arrangements have been made. All security agents, including CRPF, ATS, civil police, and PAC, have been put on alert. People coming and going are being monitored through CCTV cameras and other technical means.