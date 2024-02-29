Allahabad High Court Rejects Jaya Prada Petition against Non-Bailable Warrants

Prayagraj (Uttar Pradesh): Actress and former MP Jaya Prada landed herself in soup yet again after the Allahabad High Court denied her plea to have the Non-Bailable Warrants (NBW) against her revoked for making incendiary remarks and breaking the electoral code of conduct and ordered police to apprehend her by March 6.

The High Court dismissed the petition challenging the NBW order issued by the Rampur MP MLA court finding it without merit. The former MP had approached the High Court against the order of the special court of Rampur.

The HC has ordered the Rampur SP to present Jaya Prada in the special court within a month. In fact, due to repeated non-bailable warrants being issued and her not being found at her address, the MP MLA Court has declared her to be 'absconding'.

The SP has also been ordered to form a team to ensure her presence. Earlier, the team of Rampur SP had searched for her at several places in Delhi and Mumbai to trace her.

The actress was the target of two lawsuits that were filed during the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. Both the cases are connected to transgressions of Rampur's code of conduct. She was summoned by the Rampur District Court in both cases, but she failed to show up. A non-bailable warrant was then issued for Jaya Prada.

She did not show up for hearings in two cases against her, so a special court in Rampur declared her to be absconding on Thursday. The case concerns her BJP candidacy in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections and her alleged violation of the election code of conduct.

Jaya Prada had inaugurated a road on April 19, 2019 in the Noorpur village that falls under the Swar Police Station constituency. On the basis of that, Swar Flying Squad Team Magistrate Dr Neeraj Kumar Parashari had registered a case of violation of code of conduct.