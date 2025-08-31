ETV Bharat / state

Away From High-decibel Ganesh Chaturthi On Streets, A Quiet 'Virtual Darshan' Of 'Bappa' At Twin Maharashtra Hospitals

Patients at the Kamala Nehru and Surya Sahyadri hospitals in Pune were moved to tears after having a virtual 'darshan' of their beloved 'Bappa'.

A patient having a virtual darshan of Lord Ganesha on Ganesh Chaturthi at a Maharashtra hospital
A patient having a virtual darshan of Lord Ganesha on Ganesh Chaturthi at a Maharashtra hospital (ETV Bharat)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : August 31, 2025 at 7:07 PM IST

Pune: Away from the typical Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations under high-decibel music and dance on the streets, patients at the twin Kamala Nehru Hospital in Mangwar Peth and Surya Sahyadri Hospital in Kasba Peth in Maharashtra's Pune had quiet 'darshan' of Lord Ganesha while sitting back in their beds.

The virtual glimpse of the Hindu deity was arranged by the Dagdusheth Halwai Ganesh Mandal in Pune specially for patients, who could not move out for the Ganeshotsav at the twin hospitals.

A patient having a virtual darshan of Lord Ganesha on Ganesh Chaturthi at a Maharashtra hospital
A patient having a virtual darshan of Lord Ganesha on Ganesh Chaturthi at a Maharashtra hospital (ETV Bharat)

'Darshan' from the hospital
Currently, Ganeshotsav is being celebrated with great enthusiasm everywhere. A large number of devotees are gathering to have darshan of the wealthy Dagdusheth Halwai Ganapati Bappa in Pune. Meanwhile, for those who are not able to attend the festival in person, the trust has implemented an innovative initiative and has provided Bappa's darshan through 'virtual reality' to patients at Kamala Nehru Hospital in Mangwar Peth and Surya Sahyadri Hospital in Kasba Peth. For the last 10 years, Shrimant Dagdusheth Halwai Ganapati Trust has been providing 'immersive darshan' to those who are unable to attend the festival in person.

A patient having a virtual darshan of Lord Ganesha on Ganesh Chaturthi at a Maharashtra hospital
A patient having a virtual darshan of Lord Ganesha on Ganesh Chaturthi at a Maharashtra hospital (ETV Bharat)

Emotional devotees
Through 'virtual reality', patients in the hospital had the experience of actually 'standing' in this year's Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations. Many devotees were moved to tears as they were able to have a glimpse of Bappa despite being in the hospital.

A patient having a virtual darshan of Lord Ganesha on Ganesh Chaturthi at a Maharashtra hospital
A patient having a virtual darshan of Lord Ganesha on Ganesh Chaturthi at a Maharashtra hospital (ETV Bharat)

Many patients who are unable to go anywhere from their hospital beds due to illness have a heartfelt desire to have a glimpse of their beloved Ganesha during Ganeshotsav. However, despite their wishes, they have to stay in the hospital fighting various diseases and can only keep Ganesha in their minds. The virtual darshan has allowed such devotees to bow down before the deity and pray for their speedy recovery.

