Award-Winning Farmer Kailash Nagare Dies By Suicide In Maharashtra, Triggering Outrage

Buldhana: An award-winning farmer, Kailash Nagare, has died by suicide just ahead of Holi here in Maharashtra, police said. He also left behind a four-page emotional note depicting his love for farming and his dire struggles to sustain his profession.
“Create me in a banana and papaya field and throw my ashes in the Anandswamy Dam. The Chief Minister should accept the guardianship of my children. I have been unable to educate my children... I have become nothing myself,” he writes in his suicide note.
“I am committing suicide because the farmers in the area are not getting water for farming,” the note reads.
His suicide note also revealed his concern for his children's education, stating, “The Chief Minister should accept the guardianship of my children. I have been unable to educate my children... I have become nothing myself.”
Nagare, a progressive farmer from Shivni Armala in Deulgaon Raja taluka, has allegedly been in a distressing situation as he was unable to make ends meet due to a lack of sustainable water supply to his fields from the Khadakpurna reservoir.
Farmer leader Ravikant Tupkar alleged that Nagare's suicide note revealed his frustration with the government's inaction on his demands.
Ubatha leader Jayashree Shelke termed Nagare's death as a protest against the government's failure to provide water for farming from the Khadakpurna reservoir.
“The government has been ignoring Nagare’s repeated requests and demands. He even protested and fasted for ten days in December last year, but the administration turned a deaf ear towards his pleas.
Following his death, the villagers demanded that the Guardian Minister or District Collector visit the site and assure them that Nagare's demands would be fulfilled. Thousands of farmers have gathered in support, and the police are present at the scene.
Nagare's death has descended a pall of gloom across the community, with many recalling his contribution and remembering him as a favourite young farmer.
Suicide No Solution
It is important for people suffering from mental problems and stress to talk to someone. Taking help at the right time can improve the situation and tragic incidents like suicide can be prevented. You can contact these helpline numbers. Aasra Helpline- 080-25497777; Sneha Foundation Helpline Number- 04424640050 (24x7 available); JeevanAastha Helpline - 18002333330.