Award-Winning Farmer Kailash Nagare Dies By Suicide In Maharashtra, Triggering Outrage

Buldhana: An award-winning farmer, Kailash Nagare, has died by suicide just ahead of Holi here in Maharashtra, police said. He also left behind a four-page emotional note depicting his love for farming and his dire struggles to sustain his profession.

“Create me in a banana and papaya field and throw my ashes in the Anandswamy Dam. The Chief Minister should accept the guardianship of my children. I have been unable to educate my children... I have become nothing myself,” he writes in his suicide note.

“I am committing suicide because the farmers in the area are not getting water for farming,” the note reads.

His suicide note also revealed his concern for his children's education, stating, “The Chief Minister should accept the guardianship of my children. I have been unable to educate my children... I have become nothing myself.”

Nagare, a progressive farmer from Shivni Armala in Deulgaon Raja taluka, has allegedly been in a distressing situation as he was unable to make ends meet due to a lack of sustainable water supply to his fields from the Khadakpurna reservoir.

Farmer leader Ravikant Tupkar alleged that Nagare's suicide note revealed his frustration with the government's inaction on his demands.