Award-Winning Cinematographer Mir Tanveer's Journey From Kashmir To Bollywood

Srinagar: The journey of cinematographer Mir Tanveer from the picturesque Kashmiri landscapes to the dynamic Bollywood scene is a tale of talent, passion, and tenacity. At the Poland Camerimage Film Festival, his diploma film 'And She Flies' took home the Best Cinematography Award. Since then, Tanveer has carved out a position for himself in the film industry by collaborating with well-known directors in Bollywood and abroad.

During his school years, the 36-year-old cinematographer from Janwara village in Sopore, Jammu and Kashmir, became interested in photography and videography. He pursued a degree in journalism from Baramulla College in 2008 to turn his passion into a profession. Later, he earned a diploma in cinematography and film editing from Film and Television Institute of India (FTII) Chennai.

Kashmir cinematographer Mir Tanveer on the sets of a project (ETV Bharat)

Speaking to ETV Bharat, Tanveer reflected on his breakthrough:"'And She Flies' introduced me as a cinematographer. Being selected for the Camerimage Film Festival was a proud moment for me. After that, I had the opportunity to work as a Director of Photography (DOP) for the Hollywood movie 'Eat Pray Love.'"

Additionally, Tanveer worked for five years under the guidance of PC Sreeram, a well-known cinematographer in Bollywood. A number of well-known movies, including Kanmani, Shamitabh, Padman, Ki and Ka, and AI, included him as an assistant cinematographer.

Kashmir cinematographer Mir Tanveer (L) with Bollywood actor Kareena Kapoor on the sets (ETV Bharat)

His work as a cinematographer on Mysskin's South Indian film Psycho, which starred Aditi Rao Hydari, Nithya Menen, and Udhayanidhi Stalin, earned him the Ananda Vikatan award in 2020. He is now working on "Ankhon Ki Gustakhiyan," a Bollywood film.

In addition to working on movies, Tanveer has partnered with both domestic and foreign corporations on a number of TV ads. He has collaborated with Bollywood's leading singers and music directors on albums and music videos. Bollywood celebrities Kareena Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor, and Amitabh Bachchan have collaborated with him.

Kashmir cinematographer Mir Tanveer (R) with Bollywood actor Jimmy Shergill on the sets (ETV Bharat)

Tanveer draws attention to the expanding ties between Kashmir and Bollywood. According to him, Kashmir has gained popularity as a filming destination in recent years, hosting a number of films, music albums, and videos.

Kashmir cinematographer Mir Tanveer (M) with Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar on the sets (ETV Bharat)

"There is no shortage of talent here. Any career may be achieved with perseverance and hard effort. The secret to establishing oneself on a national and worldwide scale is passion and dedication,” he said.