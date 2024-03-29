Avalanche Warning Issued for Kashmir Division Amidst Widespread Rains

Srinagar: The Jammu and Kashmir Disaster Management Authority issued a medium-danger level avalanche warning on Friday for four districts within the Kashmir division. The advisory, issued by the authority, highlighted the potential risk of avalanches above 2,400 metres in the districts of Kupwara, Bandipora, Baramulla and Ganderbal over the next 24 hours.

With the looming threat, residents of these areas are urged to exercise caution and refrain from venturing into avalanche-prone regions until further notice. The authority has extended assistance and can be reached at the emergency contact number 112. The warning comes amidst widespread overnight rains recorded across the region, as reported by the Meteorological Centre Srinagar. The meteorological department has predicted further spells of light to moderate rain and snowfall over the next 48 hours across Jammu and Kashmir.

In the past 24 hours leading up to Friday morning, various areas witnessed significant rainfall. Srinagar reported 25.2mm, Qazigund 13.0mm, Pahalgam 17.8mm, Kupwara 8.9mm, Kokernag 11.0mm and Gulmarg 17.6mm of rainfall respectively.

As a result of the inclement weather, temperatures have experienced a noticeable decline, particularly in the Kashmir Plains, including Srinagar. While the night temperature in Srinagar settled at 8.2°C, the day temperature also witnessed a drop but remained above normal for this time of the year.

Despite the drop in temperatures, the night temperatures across the Valley remained above normal. Srinagar's night temperature, for instance, was 2.1°C above the seasonal average. Additionally, the MeT office has cautioned against disruptions in surface transport over key passes due to the erratic weather conditions. Travellers and tourists have been advised to plan their journeys accordingly, especially on March 30.

Furthermore, farmers have been advised to suspend agricultural operations until March 31, considering the possibility of landslides, mudslides, and shooting stones during this period. Thunderstorms, lightning activity, hailstorms and gusty winds are also anticipated over the next two days.

Independent weather forecasters, Kashmir weather, reported fresh light snowfall in the Tulial and Gurez Valleys of north Kashmir's Bandipora district overnight.

