Avalanche Threat In Jammu And Kashmir's Gurez; Schools Shut

Srinagar: Amid intermittent rain in the plains of the Kashmir valley and snowfall in higher regions, the Jammu and Kashmir authorities have ordered closure of schools up to March 15 in Bandipora's Gurez due to avalanche threat.

Sub Divisional Magistrate (SDM) Gurez, Mukhtar Ahmad Ahanger issued an order on Thursday in this regard.

“In view of the heavy snowfall in Gurez Subdivision, avalanche threat and the prevailing weather conditions, it has been observed that the movement of students and staff remains severely affected. Considering the safety and well-being of all concerned, it is hereby ordered that all schools of Gurez Subdivision shall remain closed up to 15th March 2025,” the order reads.

The SDM has directed all heads of educational institutions to ensure compliance with this order.