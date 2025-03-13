ETV Bharat / state

Avalanche Threat In Jammu And Kashmir's Gurez; Schools Shut

In an order issued Thursday, SDM Gurez, Mukhtar Ahmad Ahanger said that the decision has been taken for the safety of all the concerned.

A view of snow covered mountains in Gurez, Jammu and Kashmir
A view of snow covered mountains in Gurez, Jammu and Kashmir (ANI)
By ETV Bharat Jammu & Kashmir Team

Published : Mar 13, 2025, 2:01 PM IST

Srinagar: Amid intermittent rain in the plains of the Kashmir valley and snowfall in higher regions, the Jammu and Kashmir authorities have ordered closure of schools up to March 15 in Bandipora's Gurez due to avalanche threat.

Sub Divisional Magistrate (SDM) Gurez, Mukhtar Ahmad Ahanger issued an order on Thursday in this regard.

“In view of the heavy snowfall in Gurez Subdivision, avalanche threat and the prevailing weather conditions, it has been observed that the movement of students and staff remains severely affected. Considering the safety and well-being of all concerned, it is hereby ordered that all schools of Gurez Subdivision shall remain closed up to 15th March 2025,” the order reads.

The SDM has directed all heads of educational institutions to ensure compliance with this order.

Schools in Kashmir were reopened on March 7 after two months of winter vacations.

The Kashmir valley has been receiving intermittent rain and snowfall for the last three days. Indian Meteorological Department officials in Srinagar have forecasted intermittent rain up to March 19.

This longest spell of rainfall comes after months of dry spell in Jammu and Kashmir which had caused water crises in many areas and drying up of a number of springs. However, the rainfall has replenished the springs and water bodies, bringing relief to the people.

