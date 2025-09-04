Avalanche Hits Chaurabari Glacier Area Behind Kedarnath Temple

Rudraprayag: An avalanche struck in the Chaurabari glacier area, located behind the Kedarnath temple, on Thursday afternoon. The incident took place around 2 pm, following which the district administration immediately placed rescue teams on alert mode. No casualties have been reported in the incident.

According to Rudraprayag District Disaster Management Officer Nandan Singh Rajwar, the avalanche is being considered a normal occurrence.

"An avalanche has been recorded in the Chaurabari glacier behind Kedarnath Dham, which is a normal process according to weather and natural conditions. Immediately after the avalanche incident, expert teams were alerted, who are assessing the situation on the spot," Rajwar said.

He has appealed to the public to avoid panic and refrain from spreading rumours. However, environmentalists have expressed concern over the rising frequency of avalanches in the region.

Environmentalist Jagat Singh said, "Avalanche incidents in the Himalayan region are not normal incidents. This is proof of the consequences of tampering with the Himalayan regions. Glaciers in the Himalayas are breaking as soon as they are formed, due to which the environmental balance is deteriorating. These incidents are not a good sign for the future. There is a need for deep deliberation on these incidents in time."

The incident comes a day after the first snowfall of the season was witnessed on the peaks of Kedarnath. Authorities have said that such avalanches are a natural process in the Himalayan region and assured that rescue and expert teams remain on high alert.