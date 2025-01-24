ETV Bharat / state

Autorickshaw-Taxi Basic Fare Hiked By Rs 3 From Feb 1 In Mumbai Metropolitan Region

The new basic fare for autorickshaws will be Rs 26 instead of Rs 23.

Representational Image (ANI)
By PTI

Published : Jan 24, 2025, 7:41 PM IST

Mumbai: The MMRTA has approved a hike of Rs 3 in the basic fare of autorickshaws and black-and-yellow taxis from February 1 in Mumbai and its surrounding metropolitan region, an official said on Friday.

A Mumbai Metropolitan Region Transport Authority release said the new basic fare for autorickshaws will be Rs 26 instead of Rs 23, while it will rise to Rs 31 from the current Rs 28 for black-and-yellow taxis.

The fare for blue-and-silver AC cool cabs will start at Rs 48 instead of the current Rs 40 for the first 1.5 kilometres, the release added.

The decision was approved in a meeting of the MMRTA on Thursday. The new fares can be charged only after meters are recalibrated, the MMRTA release clarified.

