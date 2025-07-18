ETV Bharat / state

Autorickshaw Driver Throws Acid On Woman Homeguard In Gujarat; Held

The home guard, who was directing traffic at a junction in Kalol town, escaped with minor burn injuries.

Autorickshaw Driver Throws Acid On Woman Homeguard In Gujarat; Held
Representational Image (ETV Bharat)
author img

By PTI

Published : July 18, 2025 at 5:06 PM IST

1 Min Read

Ahmedabad: An autorickshaw driver was on Friday arrested for allegedly throwing acid on a woman home guard after she pulled him up for improper parking in Gujarat's Gandhinagar district, police said. The home guard, who was directing traffic at a junction in Kalol town, escaped with minor burn injuries, an official said.

After being scolded by the home guard for improper parking, the accused, Ashok Ravat, threw acid from a bottle he brought from his home, Gandhinagar superintendent of police Ravi Teja Vasamsetty said. He said the home guard escaped with minor burn injuries as only a few drops of acid fell on her back.

The home guard was on her traffic duty at Chhatral overbridge when Ravat arrived there in his autorickshaw and parked it improperly.

"Ravat started arguing with the home guard, and after she reprimanded him, he went home and returned with a bottle of acid used for cleaning toilets," the SP said. He said the injured home guard was admitted to a hospital for treatment, while the accused was arrested on the spot.

