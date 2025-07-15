Auto Fares In Bengaluru Hiked by 20%

Bengaluru: Auto rickshaw fares in Bangalore have been hiked by 20%, taking the minimum price for an auto ride from the existing Rs 30 to Rs 36 for up to the first 2 km.

The new fares will come into force from August 1, the Regional Transport Authority of Bengaluru Urban District said. The new fare is valid within the limits of Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP).

After the first 2 km, passengers will be charged Rs 18 per kilometre. During night hours, between 10 pm to 5 am, passengers will be charged 50% more. The Authority has given time for autos to get their metres calibrated and stamped as per the new tariffs before October 31.

Last month, Karnataka Transport Minister Ramalinga Reddy had directed the Transport Commissioner to take strict action against app-based and other autorickshaws in Bengaluru that charge fares above the government-fixed rates, calling the practice a "daylight robbery".

He had also called for cancelling the permits of such autos and registering cases against the violators. "If there is a complaint from passengers about overcharging, cancellation of the journey if the higher fare is not paid, immediate action should be taken and the permit of such autos should be cancelled and a case should be registered," Reddy said in his letter to the Transport Commissioner on June 28.