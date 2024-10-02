Auto Driver Verbally Abuses Young Woman In Bengaluru

Bengaluru: A video surfaced online on Tuesday in which an auto driver is seen verbally abusing a young woman in Krantaka's Bengaluru. Another similar incident has come to light in Bengaluru.

As per the video, an auto driver verbally abused a young woman for refusing to pay more rent. A young woman who wanted to go to Silk Board asked the auto driver how much is the fare. At that time, the auto driver asked for more fare. But the young woman said that she would pay 150 rupees. The angry auto driver abused the young woman by using bad words. The video is recorded on a young woman's mobile.

A video of the bad behaviour of the auto driver was shared on a post on the social media platform X. The police said it is investigating the incident. A similar incident was reported in Bengaluru on September 2 at Magadi Road Police Station where an auto driver verbally abused a young woman for cancelling a booking.

Meanwhile, The Odisha police on Wednesday found a man, the key suspect in the brutal killing of a woman in Bengaluru, dead in Bhadrak district, an officer said. The police also recovered a diary, believed to be belonging to the deceased man Mukti Ranjan Ray, in which he confessed to killing the woman whose dismembered body was found in the fridge of her house in the southern metropolis.