Auto Driver Shot Dead At Under-Construction House In Kerala's Kannur

Kannur: A 49-year-old goods auto driver, Kalliad Radhakrishnan, was shot dead in Kaithapram of Kannur district in Kerala on Thursday evening, police said.

The tragic incident happened at Radhakrishnan’s under-construction house around 6.30 pm. Following the incident, the police took Perumpadavu native Santhosh into custody. Santhosh was reportedly in charge of the construction of Radhakrishnan's house.

Upon hearing the gunshot and cries for help, locals rushed to the scene, but Santhosh managed to escape. However, the police later apprehended him. Eyewitnesses said that the accused appeared to be under the influence of alcohol at the time of the incident. Radhakrishnan’s body was later shifted to Pariyaram Medical College for post-mortem.

The police said they have launched an investigation into the incident adding they could start interrogating the accused only by Friday as he was intoxicated.