Authorities To Conduct DNA Test Of Mother Of Punjab Youth Killed While Fighting For Russian Army Against Ukraine

Amritsar (Punjab): In a major development into the killing of Punjab youth Tejpal Singh, who died while fighting for the Russian Army against Ukraine last month, authorities are set to conduct the DNA test of the mother of the slain soldier to facilitate in bringing back his mortal remains, sources said.

The development comes after the family of Tejpal, from Amritsar approached the District Administration Amritsar to get the DNA test of Tejpal's mother done to get a match.

Singh, who aspired to join the Indian Army or police, unexpectedly ended up being killed fighting for the Russian Army against Ukraine in early June after traveling to the country on tourist visa in January this year. Singh's family came to know about his tragic death on June 9. Ever since, the family members have been appealing to the government to bring back his mortal remains to enable them to perform the last rites.

Sources privy to the matter said that the authorities have started preparations to conduct the DNA test of Singh's mother done after the Russian Embassy asked for the DNA report as a prerequisite to send the body back to India.

It is learnt that Russia agreed to send Singh's body back to home two weeks ago soon after Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to the country after which the paperwork started in this regard.

Pertinently, on Sunday, Singh's family approached the District Magistrate Amritsar Ghanshyam Thori appealing him to get a DNA test of Tejpal’s mother Sarabjit Kaur conducted to facilitate return of the mortal remains.