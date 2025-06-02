Authorities Reach Out To Naxal Affected Bijapur With Development Initiatives

Bijapur: The administration is trying to reach out to the masses with development initiatives in Naxal affected Bijapur district of Chhattisgarh. A whole lot of facilities are being extended to the people living in the district. In the last few days banking services were introduced in Pamed area along with the opening of a health centre.

This has been followed by extension of digital facilities in Bandepara of Kutru area of the district in the shape of erecting a mobile tower so that the people can avail mobile phone connectivity. The residents of the remote villages of Bandepara, Ambeli, Akalanka, Patakutru and Uskapatnam will benefit from the erection of this mobile tower.

A mobile tower was erected in Kutru on May 31 under the Niyad Nellanar scheme of the state government and Universal Service Obligation Fund (USOF) scheme of the centre. The villagers are now getting the benefit of mobile phone connectivity and it will be beneficial to the youth preparing for competitive examinations by using the internet.

Kutru has also witnessed strengthening of security apparatus, provision of food grains, water and power supply, transport and communication facilities over the last few months.