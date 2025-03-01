Authorities Lift Food Samples To Ensure Quality Food In Kashmir Markets In Ramadan

Srinagar: Ahead of Ramadan, markets in Kashmir saw food safety teams checking food items and lifting samples to ensure the availability of quality and safe food to people.
Thousands of fruit and vegetable-laden trucks enter Kashmir these days as the demand surges during the holy month.
The team from the Food Department conducted a thorough inspection of Parimpora Fruit Mandi to ensure the quality fruits and vegetables are available in the market.
During the inspection, the team lifted samples of fruits for testing, said Assistant Commissioner Food Safety Department in Srinagar Yameen Ul Nabi.
“The Food Safety team also directed all Food Business Operators (FBOs) to take necessary measures to protect every food item, including dates, from environmental hazards such as dust, dirt, and other contaminants,” the official added.
The team warned that anyone found violating any provisions of the Food Safety and Standards Act will be dealt with strictly under the law, he added.
The Food Safety department will continue its inspections and sampling efforts across Srinagar to ensure that all food products sold in the market are safe for consumption, Nabi added.
“This intensified market checking drive is part of the Food Safety department's efforts to ensure that citizens have access to safe and healthy food, particularly during the holy month of Ramadan when the demand for food products increases,” he added.
The official said that their efforts are aimed at preventing the sale of adulterated or contaminated food products, which can pose serious health risks to consumers.
“By taking proactive measures, the department hopes to safeguard public health and prevent foodborne illnesses,” he added.