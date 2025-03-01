ETV Bharat / state

Authorities Lift Food Samples To Ensure Quality Food In Kashmir Markets In Ramadan

Checking of foot items to ensure quality during Ramadan. ( ETV Bharat )

Srinagar: Ahead of Ramadan, markets in Kashmir saw food safety teams checking food items and lifting samples to ensure the availability of quality and safe food to people.

Thousands of fruit and vegetable-laden trucks enter Kashmir these days as the demand surges during the holy month.

The team from the Food Department conducted a thorough inspection of Parimpora Fruit Mandi to ensure the quality fruits and vegetables are available in the market.

During the inspection, the team lifted samples of fruits for testing, said Assistant Commissioner Food Safety Department in Srinagar Yameen Ul Nabi.

“The Food Safety team also directed all Food Business Operators (FBOs) to take necessary measures to protect every food item, including dates, from environmental hazards such as dust, dirt, and other contaminants,” the official added.