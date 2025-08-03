Authorities Hand Over Pakistani National's Body Recovered On Indian Side

ETV Bharat / state

Pakistan's Director General of Military Operations formally communicated that the deceased was a Pakistani citizen and requested the return of the body.

By PTI

Published : August 3, 2025 at 11:06 AM IST

Srinagar: The body of a Pakistani national, recovered near a river on the Indian side of the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir, was handed over to authorities there on Saturday, officials said. Authorities in Kupwara district repatriated the body to officials from Pakistan at the Teetwal Crossing Point in Karnah sector at 6 pm under strict security and full administrative oversight, they said.

"The body was recovered from the banks of Kishanganga river near Government Higher Secondary School, Keran, on July 20, but had remained unidentified," they said. After conducting necessary legal formalities, the body was buried by the local Auqaf Committee, as no claimants had come forward, they added. However, later in July, Pakistan's Director General of Military Operations formally communicated that the deceased was a Pakistani citizen and requested the return of the body.

"In response, the District Magistrate of Kupwara ordered the exhumation of the body to facilitate identity verification and dignified handover. The body was transported from Keran to Teetwal and respectfully handed over to Pakistani authorities at the Line of Control," they said.

