ETV Bharat / state

Authorities Foil 25 Child Marriages In April-May In Karnataka's Davanagere

author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 17 hours ago

Authorities have successfully foiled 25 out of 26 cases of child marriages in Karnataka's Davanagere in April and May. Last year, a total of 194 cases were foiled, child protection officer said.

Authorities Foil 25 Child Marriages In Last Two Months In Karnataka's Davanagere
Representational Picture (ETV Bharat/ File)

Davanagere (Karnataka): In the last two months, the authorities have succeeded in preventing as many as 25 child marriages in Karnataka's Davanagere district.

According to officials, child marriages occur due to poverty, superstition, tradition and lack of awareness. Thus, the government has constituted committees at the respective district level to curb this practice. ASHA workers, Anganawadi teachers, PDOs and supervisors work together in these committees to generate awareness and prevent child marriage.

194 Child Marriages Prevented in 2023: In April and May, 2024, out of 26 cases of child marriage that were reported in Davanagere district, 25 were prevented and an FIR was filed in one case. A total of 194 cases were prevented in 2023 and FIRs were also filed in some cases. Nearly 79 cases were reported in Davanagere, 51 in Channagiri and 31 in Jagaluru, child protection officer Kavita TN said.

According to the officer, in many instances, children themselves are calling the toll free number informing about child marriage. Information is being regularly given on the disadvantages of child marriage, she added.

Action taken in child marriage cases: After receiving any case of child marriage, first an FIR is filed. One who marries an underage girl, those who arranged the marriage and those who are involved in the process are all liable to a punishment of three years imprisonment along with a fine of Rs 2 lakh.

"In April and May, 25 child marriages have been prevented while last year 194 cases were prevented. FIRs have also been filed in many cases. School children are being made aware in gram panchayat meetings, in villages and colleges about the issue," child protection officer said.

