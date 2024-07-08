ETV Bharat / state

Authorities Foil 25 Child Marriages In April-May In Karnataka's Davanagere

Davanagere (Karnataka): In the last two months, the authorities have succeeded in preventing as many as 25 child marriages in Karnataka's Davanagere district.

According to officials, child marriages occur due to poverty, superstition, tradition and lack of awareness. Thus, the government has constituted committees at the respective district level to curb this practice. ASHA workers, Anganawadi teachers, PDOs and supervisors work together in these committees to generate awareness and prevent child marriage.

194 Child Marriages Prevented in 2023: In April and May, 2024, out of 26 cases of child marriage that were reported in Davanagere district, 25 were prevented and an FIR was filed in one case. A total of 194 cases were prevented in 2023 and FIRs were also filed in some cases. Nearly 79 cases were reported in Davanagere, 51 in Channagiri and 31 in Jagaluru, child protection officer Kavita TN said.

According to the officer, in many instances, children themselves are calling the toll free number informing about child marriage. Information is being regularly given on the disadvantages of child marriage, she added.