Authorities Demolish Self-proclaimed Faith Healer Changur Baba's House Over Conversion Charges In Uttar Pradesh

Balrampur: Authorities in Uttar Pradesh's Balrampur Tuesday demolished the house of self-proclaimed faith-healer Jalaluddin alias Changur Baba, who was arrested three days ago on charges of running a conversion network and making immense wealth with foreign funding.

According to an official, the palatial house of the accused worth crores was demolished with the help of bulldozers at Utraula. Officials said that the mansion has been built illegally on government land and also houses a hospital built by the self-proclaimed faith-healer's disciples. It is said that Changur Baba lived with Naveen and Neetu Rohra in the house where he operated an alleged conversion network.

Sources said that Naveen alias Jamaluddin and his wife Neetu alias Nasreen met Changur Baba in Mumbai. Both of them came to Utraula after being influenced by Baba and started building a hospital here.

UP ATS arrested Jamaluddin alias Changur Baba, who was carrying a reward of Rs 50,000 on his head, for running a large conversion network, on July 5. The second accused Neetu Rohra alias Nasreen has also been arrested. All of them are also accused of earning property worth crores of rupees from foreign funding.

STF sources said that Jamaluddin alias Changur Baba alias Karimullah Shah was living in Madhpur for the last three-four years.