ETV Bharat / state

Authorities Demolish Banquet Hall Owned By Bareilly Violence Accused

The officials of Bareilly municipal corporation also removed encroachment from over 15 shops in the Sailani area.

Banquet Hall demolished
A banquet hall, owned by one of those arrested in connection with the recent clashes linked to the 'I love Muhammad' campaign, being demolished by the Bareilly Development Authority (BDA), in Bareilly, Uttar Pradesh, Saturday, Oct. 4, 2025. (PTI)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : October 4, 2025 at 7:25 PM IST

2 Min Read
Choose ETV Bharat

Bareilly: A banquet hall owned by one of those arrested in connection with the recent clashes linked to the 'I love Muhammad' campaign was demolished on Saturday by authorities here amid tight security, with Bareilly Development Authority (BDA) saying it was constructed in violation of norms.

According to sources, the 'Raza Palace' banquet hall is owned by a person identified as Dr Nafees, considered to be a close aide of arrested cleric Tauzeer Raza Khan who is accused of inciting the September 26 violence. Nafees was also arrested and sent to jail in connection with the clashes.

Around noon, three bulldozers reached the site and the main gate was broken open to begin the demolition. The BDA team took about three hours to raze the illegal portions of the structure before sealing the premises. The operation, carried out under the supervision of District Magistrate Avinash Singh, began early in the morning. Led by Superintendent of Police City Manush Parikh, a large contingent of police and PAC personnel cordoned off the locality.

According to officials, electricity to the entire area was cut off before the demolition to prevent any untoward incident. BDA Vice-Chairman Manikandan A said that the building was constructed in violation of approved norms.

"The action has been taken strictly according to legal procedure. It is not targeted at any individual," he asserted. On September 26, protesters who were opposing FIRs over "I Love Muhammad" posters clashed with police in the heart of Bareilly following Friday prayers after they were not permitted to hold a demonstration. Several people were injured in the violence.

The police have lodged 10 FIRs and booked hundreds of people, mostly unidentified, in connection with the violence. More than 70 people, including cleric Tauqeer Raza Khan, his aides and some relatives, were arrested. Meanwhile, the officials of Bareilly municipal corporation removed encroachment from over 15 shops in the Sailani area of the city on Saturday.

Also Read

  1. Week After Violence, Bareilly Turns Into Fortress Ahead Of Friday Prayers
  2. UP: High Alert In Bareilly; Drones Deployed, Internet Services Suspended For 48 Hours

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

UP VIOLENCEI LOVE MUHAMMAD CAMPAIGNBANQUET HALL DEMOLISHED

Quick Links / Policies

Editor's Pick

Kaithal Farmer Transforms Lives Through Natural Farming

Back To School | Cracking The Code Of Lightning & Thunderstorms: Facts We Hold, Forecasts We Can't Make

Fertility In Rural India Is At Its Lowest, What Does This Mean For The Future?

Sweet And Healthy: MP Biodiversity Board Develops 13 Unique Varieties Of Medicinal Honey

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.