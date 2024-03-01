Authorities Declare Wetland Reserves in Kashmir Division Out Of Bounds

By ETV Bharat English Desk

Published : 2 hours ago

: In a bid to safeguard the fragile ecosystem during the migratory season, the Wildlife Protection Department of Kashmir Division has issued a public notice, declaring several Wetland Reserves as strictly off-limits for the general public.

The Wildlife Protection Department of Kashmir Division has issued a directive to the people to prevent disturbances that may adversely affect migratory birds and their natural habitats during the migratory season. The public notice issued by the Wildlife Protection Department prohibits the general public from entering these Wetland Conservation Reserves without valid permission

Srinagar: In a bid to safeguard the fragile ecosystem during the migratory season, the Wildlife Protection Department of Kashmir Division has issued a public notice, declaring several Wetland Reserves as strictly off-limits for the general public. The move comes as part of the exercise of powers vested under the Wildlife Protection Act of 1972.

The protected areas falling under the jurisdiction of the Wetlands Division include Hokersar Wetland Reserve (WLR), Hygam, Shallabugh, Mirgund, Chattlum, Fashkoori, Manibugh and Kranchoo. The authorities have underscored the significance of these reserves during the migratory season, emphasising the need for undisturbed habitats for various avian species.

The public notice issued by the Wildlife Protection Department explicitly reiterates the prohibition for the general masses to enter these Wetland Conservation Reserves without valid permission. The restrictions are particularly imposed during the migratory season to prevent disturbances that may adversely affect the migratory birds and their natural habitats.

"Any person found venturing inside these Wetland Conservation Reserves illegally without valid permission shall be dealt with sternly under the relevant provisions of the Wildlife Protection Act, 1972," warns the notice. This stern action includes legal consequences for those found in violation of the regulations, reflecting the authorities' commitment to enforcing wildlife protection laws.

The migratory season is a critical period when various bird species, including but not limited to waterfowl, shorebirds and cranes, visit these wetlands for breeding, feeding and resting. The reserves provide a haven for these migratory birds, playing a vital role in the global avian biodiversity. Local conservationists and environmentalists have welcomed the move, emphasising the need for strict measures to preserve the delicate balance of the wetland ecosystems. These ecosystems not only support a diverse range of flora and fauna, but also contribute significantly to the overall environmental health of the region.

The Wildlife Protection Department has urged the public to cooperate with the authorities during this period and respect the restrictions imposed on entry into the Wetland Reserves. Additionally, they have encouraged individuals and groups interested in visiting these areas for research or educational purposes to obtain the necessary permissions well in advance to ensure compliance with the wildlife protection regulations. As the migratory season progresses, the authorities are committed to monitoring and enforcing these restrictions to ensure the conservation of the unique and ecologically significant wetland habitats in the Kashmir Division.

