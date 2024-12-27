‘Authoritarianism!’: Mirwaiz Umar Condemns Govt For Barring Him From Delivering Fourth Consecutive Friday Sermon

Srinagar: Hurriyat Conference chairman Mirwaiz Umar Farooq on Friday alleged that he was barred from delivering the Friday sermon at Srinagar's historic Jamia Masjid, as authorities placed him under house arrest for the fourth consecutive week.

“A police vehicle was stationed outside to block the entrance, and I was verbally informed by authorities that I would not be allowed to go to Jama Masjid today for the Friday sermon and prayers,” Mirwaiz said in a post on X.

He also condemned “authoritarianism” by invoking Quranic verses from Surah Baqarah, verse 153. “This is the 4th consecutive Friday when I am being stopped from going to Jama Masjid, where people in large numbers eagerly await to participate in the majlis-e-waz. While they have power, I have patience and the Creator's promise: 'Inna Allah ma'a as-sabireen' (Indeed, Allah is with the patient). Condemn authoritarianism! (sic)"

Mirwaiz also posted videos and images showing the security personnel stationed outside his residence in the Nigeen area of the city, preventing his movement. However, the police had not yet issued any statement regarding Mirwaiz's allegations.

Earlier in the day, Mirwaiz shared his tribute to the former Prime Minister of India, Dr Manmohan Singh, who passed away on Thursday.

“Saddened by the demise of Dr. Manmohan Singh Ji. I recall our meetings, both during his tenure as PM and before, where his sincerity towards dialogue on Kashmir and fostering people-to-people contact across borders was evident. He believed in open borders and lasting peace with neighbors, and he engaged with us in Hurriyat with an open mind. A statesman committed to harmony and resolution. Condolences to his family. May his soul rest in peace (sic),” Mirwaiz said in a post on X.

More About Mirwaiz Umar

Mirwaiz Umar, the 14th Mirwaiz of Kashmir, was born on March 23, 1973. He assumed this position following the assassination of his father, Mirwaiz Maulvi Farooq, by unknown gunmen when Umar was just 17 years old.

In addition to his role as a religious leader in Kashmir, Mirwaiz Umar is a key separatist figure in the region. He led the All Parties Hurriyat Conference from 1993 to 1998 and has chaired his faction since 2004.

The Royal Islamic Strategic Studies Centre in Jordan named him one of 'The 500 Most Influential Muslims' in October 2014. This year, he appeared on the list for the 11th consecutive year.