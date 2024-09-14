ETV Bharat / state

Maharashtra: Four Dead, Two Severely Injured In Drunk Driving Case In Aurangabad

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 3 hours ago

Updated : 1 hours ago

The accident took place near the toll booth in the Limbejalgaon area on Nagar Road on Saturday, September 14. Four members of a family, including a six-month-old baby lost their lives after two youths, speedily driving a Scorpio in a drunken state, rammed their vehicle into the family's car, crushing it completely.

In a horrific case of drunk driving in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar in Maharashtra on Saturday, September 14, four members of a family, including a six-month-old baby, lost their lives.
The deceased Ashalata Popalghote (65), Mrinalini Ajay Besarkar (38) and the six-month-old baby (ETV Bharat)
Mrinalini Ajay Besarkar (38), Ashalata Popalghote (65), Durga Sagar Gite (7) and a six-month-old baby from Amravati were killed while Ajay Ambadas Besarkar and Shubhangini Sagar Gile (36) were severely injured in this accident. (ETV Bharat)

Aurangabad: In a horrific case of drunk driving in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar in Maharashtra on Saturday, September 14, four members of a family, including a six-month-old baby, lost their lives. Police said that the vehicle in which the family was travelling to Pune to attend a religious ceremony was hit hard by a Scorpio of an inebriated young man.

The accident took place near the toll booth in the Limbejalgaon area on Nagar Road. Mrinalini Ajay Besarkar (38), Ashalata Popalghote (65), Durga Sagar Gite (7) and a six-month-old baby from Amravati were killed while Ajay Ambadas Besarkar and Shubhangini Sagar Gile (36) were severely injured in this accident.

A case of culpable homicide has been registered against Vishal alias Uddhav Dnyaneshwar Chavan (22) and Krishna Karbhari Kere (22) for drunk driving.

Preliminary investigation revealed that Ajay, an engineer by profession, worked remotely from Amaravati for a Pune-based company. Due to his hybrid model of work, he and his wife Mrinali Desarkar had been residing in Pune for the past few years and travelled on and off between Amaravati and Pune.

Despite having a comfortable life, they were not happy as they were desperate to welcome a child into their family. After trying hard for ten years, they finally gave birth to a baby girl named Amogha.

Excited and thrilled, they organised a 'Barasala' for the baby and were thus driving to Pune for the ceremony when the accident took place. Barasala is usually celebrated on the 7th, 11th, 16th, or 21st day after the birth of a child.

Chavan and Kere were driving the Scorpio at a high speed under the influence of alcohol and hit Besarkar's car which was coming from the other side. Crossing the divider, the speeding Scorpio hit the small vehicle so hard that it got completely crushed.

TAGGED:

