Auditor Gurumurthy Visits S Ramadoss Amid Internal Tension Within PMK

Villupuram: Amid an ongoing public tussle within Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK) in Tamil Nadu, PMK leader Anbumani Ramadoss met his father and PMK founder Dr S Ramadoss for nearly an hour on Thursday morning at his residence in Thailapuram near Tindivanam in Villupuram.

Immediately after Anbumani left the house, the editor of the political weekly magazine Thuglak and auditor S Gurumurthy, and former Chennai Corporation mayor Saidai S Duraisamy reached Ramadoss’ house and held discussions with the PMK founder for nearly three hours.

Anbumani Ramadoss, who was accompanied by daughter Sangamithra, met senior PMK leader G K Mani, Vanniyar Sangam leader Arulmozhi, Professor Dheeran, and mother Saraswathi. During this meeting, sources said, Anbumani did not accept some of the conditions set by Ramadoss.

Responding to a media person’s query whether Gurumurthy was holding peace talks between Ramadoss and Anbumani, Gurumurthy denied and said Ramadoss is his long-time friend.