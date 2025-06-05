Auditor Gurumurthy Visits S Ramadoss Amid Internal Tension Within PMK

Villupuram: Amid an ongoing public tussle within Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK) in Tamil Nadu, PMK leader Anbumani Ramadoss met his father and PMK founder Dr S Ramadoss for nearly an hour on Thursday morning at his residence in Thailapuram near Tindivanam in Villupuram.
Immediately after Anbumani left the house, the editor of the political weekly magazine Thuglak and auditor S Gurumurthy, and former Chennai Corporation mayor Saidai S Duraisamy reached Ramadoss’ house and held discussions with the PMK founder for nearly three hours.
Anbumani Ramadoss, who was accompanied by daughter Sangamithra, met senior PMK leader G K Mani, Vanniyar Sangam leader Arulmozhi, Professor Dheeran, and mother Saraswathi. During this meeting, sources said, Anbumani did not accept some of the conditions set by Ramadoss.
Responding to a media person’s query whether Gurumurthy was holding peace talks between Ramadoss and Anbumani, Gurumurthy denied and said Ramadoss is his long-time friend.
"I go wherever there is trouble," said Gurumurthy, who is a supporter of the BJP. S Ramadoss had earlier expressed his unwillingness to join the BJP alliance.
Recently, Gurumurthy wrote an article suggesting that the BJP will be in danger if the PMK party splits. Sources said that Gurumurthy held talks to join the PMK founder with the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) ahead of the 2026 assembly elections in Tamil Nadu.
The internal conflict within the PMK has been in the spotlight as S Ramadoss has publicly accused his son Anbumani of failing in leadership.