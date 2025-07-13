ETV Bharat / state

Audi Runs Over 5 People Sleeping On Footpath In Delhi's Vasant Vihar, Driver Held: Police

New Delhi: A drunk driver of an Audi car allegedly ran over five people, including two couples and an eight-year-old girl, injuring them while they were sleeping on a footpath near Shiva Camp in southwest Delhi's Vasant Vihar area, an official said on Saturday.

The incident occurred around 1:45 am on July 9, and the driver of the car, Utsav Shekhar (40), was apprehended, a senior official said, adding that his medical reports confirmed that he was drunk at the time of the incident. By the time officers reached the scene, the injured were already taken to nearby hospitals for treatment.

The victims have been identified as Ladhi (40), her eight-year-old daughter Bimla, husband Sabami alias Chirma (45), Ram Chander (45) and his wife Narayani (35), all residents of Rajasthan.