Audi Car Accident Case | Arjun and Ronit Had Consumed Alcohol: Nagpur Police

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 2 hours ago

The Nagpur Police have confirmed that Arjun Haware and Rohit Chintamwar, who were in the Audi car that hit at least three vehicles, had consumed alcohol. Maharashtra BJP chief Chandrashekhar Bawankule's son Sanket was also in the car and was interrogated by the police.

The Nagpur Police have confirmed that two of the occupants in the Audi car which met with an accident had consumed alcohol
The Audi car which was involved in accident in Nagpur (ETV Bharat)

Nagpur (Maharashtra): The Nagpur Police on Friday confirmed that Arjun Haware and Ronit Chintamwar, who were in the Audi car, that hit at least three vehicles here, had consumed alcohol.

The Nagpur Police had earlier said that Arjun was driving the car in which Sanket Bawankule, son of Maharashtra BJP chief Chandrashekhar Bawankule, was also sitting.

According to the Nagpur Police, as per the forensic report, for Arjun Havere, the alcohol content in 100 millilitres of blood was only 28 milligrams and for Ronit Chintamwar's blood was 25 milligrams. It is understood that Sanket Bawankule's blood samples were not collected.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Rahul Madane said, "Although reports have come out that both of them (Arjun and Rohit) had consumed alcohol in small quantity, action will be taken as per rules."

DCP Madane had said that the trio was interrogated by the Nagpur Police. They had said that initially, it was not clear whether Sanket was in the car or not. "Upon interrogating Arjun and Rohit, we found that Sanket was in the car and he was subsequently interrogated," DCP Madane had said.

He had also said that there was no political pressure on the Nagpur Police, which was probing the case. The Opposition Shiv Sena (UBT) had accused Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis of shielding Sanket Bawankule.

