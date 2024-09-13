Audi Car Accident Case | Arjun and Ronit Had Consumed Alcohol: Nagpur Police

Nagpur (Maharashtra): The Nagpur Police on Friday confirmed that Arjun Haware and Ronit Chintamwar, who were in the Audi car, that hit at least three vehicles here, had consumed alcohol.

The Nagpur Police had earlier said that Arjun was driving the car in which Sanket Bawankule, son of Maharashtra BJP chief Chandrashekhar Bawankule, was also sitting.

According to the Nagpur Police, as per the forensic report, for Arjun Havere, the alcohol content in 100 millilitres of blood was only 28 milligrams and for Ronit Chintamwar's blood was 25 milligrams. It is understood that Sanket Bawankule's blood samples were not collected.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Rahul Madane said, "Although reports have come out that both of them (Arjun and Rohit) had consumed alcohol in small quantity, action will be taken as per rules."

DCP Madane had said that the trio was interrogated by the Nagpur Police. They had said that initially, it was not clear whether Sanket was in the car or not. "Upon interrogating Arjun and Rohit, we found that Sanket was in the car and he was subsequently interrogated," DCP Madane had said.

He had also said that there was no political pressure on the Nagpur Police, which was probing the case. The Opposition Shiv Sena (UBT) had accused Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis of shielding Sanket Bawankule.