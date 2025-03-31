Youth Detained For Using Fake MP CM Letterhead For Ranthambhore Tiger Reserve Tour

Sawai Madhopur: A youth was detained for using the fake letterhead of Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh to book a vehicle for touring Ranthambore Tiger Reserve, one of the largest national parks of Rajasthan.

The accused, Shrey Mehta of Ahmedabad in Gujarat, used the letterhead of the Chief Minister and sent it as an attachment with an email and WhatsApp to DFO Tourism Pramod Dhakad and demanded a gypsy for touring the park. Dhakad got suspicious on getting the message and forwarded it to the Madhya Pradesh CMO which confirmed it was fake.

The DFO then informed Kotwali police of the matter. A case was registered against Shey after he was detained. Kotwali police station in-charge Harlal Singh Meena said that the Forest Department told the police that Shrey had come to visit Ranthambore Tiger Reserve with five of his friends. "Mehta had used the letterhead of Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav for a gypsy and sent it on WhatsApp and email to DFO Tourism. The Forest Department sent the letterhead to CMO MP for investigation. From there, it was found that the letterhead was fake," he said.

Meena said a police team detained Shrey from a hotel in Ranthambore. "The police is investigating the matter," he said. Apart from the police, the state's intelligence wing is also investigating the matter.