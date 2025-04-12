ETV Bharat / state

'Attempted Mass Murder' At Gujarat Diamond Factory: Poison Mixed With Water, 118 Workers Hospitalised

A diamond factory in Surat witnessed mass poisoning; 118 workers fell ill after toxic chemicals were found in the water. Police suspect intentional contamination.

A diamond factory in Surat witnessed mass poisoning; 118 workers fell ill after toxic chemicals were found in the water. Police suspect intentional contamination.
Workers undergoing treatment at the hospital (ETV Bharat)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : April 12, 2025 at 3:25 PM IST

1 Min Read

Surat: In a case of "attempted mass murder" at a diamond polishing factory in Gujarat's Surat, at least 118 workers were hospitalised after drinking poisoned water from a water filter within the premises, police said on Saturday.

The incident took place at Anabh Gems located in the Kapodra area of the city on Wednesday morning (April 9), a police official said. According to him, the workers began their day as usual at 8 am on April 9. At approximately 9.30 am, an employee named Nikunj approached manager Harish Lakshmi, complaining of a foul smell coming from the water filter. Upon inspection, a pouch of 'Celphos', a highly toxic pesticide, was discovered inside the filter system.

By then, dozens of employees had already consumed water from the contaminated filter. The poisoning quickly spread, affecting a total of 118 gemstone workers, who were rushed to two nearby hospitals for emergency treatment. Of them, 112 have since been discharged, while six remain under medical care.

Among the workers, Ravi Prajapati, Jaideep Baraiya, and Kanu Wala, are in the ICU at Kiran Hospital, while Prakash Tank, Mahesh Prajapati and Velji Jadav are being treated in the general ward.

Surat Police confirmed this was no accident but a deliberate act. "Whoever mixed the Celphos had extremely dangerous intentions," said DCP Alok Kumar. "This is a serious case of attempted mass murder.. A case has been registered under Section 307 of the IPC, and four special teams have been formed to investigate the matter."

Investigators are scrutinising the CCTV footage to trace the culprits. The water filter, located outside in the lobby, was not covered by security cameras, complicating the identification of the perpetrator. However, police believe multiple people may be involved and are currently interrogating individuals who were near the filter shortly before the contamination was reported.

Surat: In a case of "attempted mass murder" at a diamond polishing factory in Gujarat's Surat, at least 118 workers were hospitalised after drinking poisoned water from a water filter within the premises, police said on Saturday.

The incident took place at Anabh Gems located in the Kapodra area of the city on Wednesday morning (April 9), a police official said. According to him, the workers began their day as usual at 8 am on April 9. At approximately 9.30 am, an employee named Nikunj approached manager Harish Lakshmi, complaining of a foul smell coming from the water filter. Upon inspection, a pouch of 'Celphos', a highly toxic pesticide, was discovered inside the filter system.

By then, dozens of employees had already consumed water from the contaminated filter. The poisoning quickly spread, affecting a total of 118 gemstone workers, who were rushed to two nearby hospitals for emergency treatment. Of them, 112 have since been discharged, while six remain under medical care.

Among the workers, Ravi Prajapati, Jaideep Baraiya, and Kanu Wala, are in the ICU at Kiran Hospital, while Prakash Tank, Mahesh Prajapati and Velji Jadav are being treated in the general ward.

Surat Police confirmed this was no accident but a deliberate act. "Whoever mixed the Celphos had extremely dangerous intentions," said DCP Alok Kumar. "This is a serious case of attempted mass murder.. A case has been registered under Section 307 of the IPC, and four special teams have been formed to investigate the matter."

Investigators are scrutinising the CCTV footage to trace the culprits. The water filter, located outside in the lobby, was not covered by security cameras, complicating the identification of the perpetrator. However, police believe multiple people may be involved and are currently interrogating individuals who were near the filter shortly before the contamination was reported.

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

MASS MURDER AT ANABH GEMSSURAT DIAMOND POLISHING FACTORYGEMSTONE WORKERS POISONEDSURAT FACTORY WORKERS POISONED

Quick Links / Policies

For any inquiries, please reach us at contactus@etvbharat.com

Featured

Artificial Intelligence Proving To Be A Boon For Sugarcane Farmers In Maharashtra

Maharashtra Loses 23 Tigers In Three Months, Govt Eyes Vantara-Like Sanctuary With Anant Ambani's Support

Exclusive: If Tamil Nadu Governor Has Any Self-Respect, He Should Resign, Says Senior Journalist N Ram After SC Verdict

Exclusive: Indian Idol 15 Winner Manasi Ghosh On Dream collaboration With AR Rahman, Debut With Shaan And Mom's Mutton Kasha

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.