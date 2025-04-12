'Attempted Mass Murder' At Gujarat Diamond Factory: Poison Mixed With Water, 118 Workers Hospitalised

Surat: In a case of "attempted mass murder" at a diamond polishing factory in Gujarat's Surat, at least 118 workers were hospitalised after drinking poisoned water from a water filter within the premises, police said on Saturday.

The incident took place at Anabh Gems located in the Kapodra area of the city on Wednesday morning (April 9), a police official said. According to him, the workers began their day as usual at 8 am on April 9. At approximately 9.30 am, an employee named Nikunj approached manager Harish Lakshmi, complaining of a foul smell coming from the water filter. Upon inspection, a pouch of 'Celphos', a highly toxic pesticide, was discovered inside the filter system.

By then, dozens of employees had already consumed water from the contaminated filter. The poisoning quickly spread, affecting a total of 118 gemstone workers, who were rushed to two nearby hospitals for emergency treatment. Of them, 112 have since been discharged, while six remain under medical care.

Among the workers, Ravi Prajapati, Jaideep Baraiya, and Kanu Wala, are in the ICU at Kiran Hospital, while Prakash Tank, Mahesh Prajapati and Velji Jadav are being treated in the general ward.

Surat Police confirmed this was no accident but a deliberate act. "Whoever mixed the Celphos had extremely dangerous intentions," said DCP Alok Kumar. "This is a serious case of attempted mass murder.. A case has been registered under Section 307 of the IPC, and four special teams have been formed to investigate the matter."

Investigators are scrutinising the CCTV footage to trace the culprits. The water filter, located outside in the lobby, was not covered by security cameras, complicating the identification of the perpetrator. However, police believe multiple people may be involved and are currently interrogating individuals who were near the filter shortly before the contamination was reported.