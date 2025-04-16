ETV Bharat / state

Attempt To Poison School Children Averted In Adilabad

Adilabad: In a shocking incident, a deliberate attempt to poison schoolchildren was narrowly averted at a government primary school in Dharmapuri village of Ichchoda mandal, Adilabad district, sources said on Wednesday.

According to sources, miscreants mixed pesticide into the school’s drinking water tank and sprayed it on utensils used for the mid-day meal. Sources further said that the tragedy involving 30 students was prevented.

Sources said that the school kitchen had been locked over the weekend due to the holidays. "When the staff returned on Monday morning and began cleaning the utensils, they noticed an unusual smell and foam during washing. They felt it was unusual, searched the premises and discovered a can of pesticide nearby. Further inspection revealed that the pesticide had also been mixed into the drinking water tank," they added.