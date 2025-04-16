ETV Bharat / state

Attempt To Poison School Children Averted In Adilabad

The school staff noticed an unusual smell and foam during washing. They searched the premises and discovered a can of pesticide nearby.

Representational Image (ETV Bharat)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : April 16, 2025 at 6:51 PM IST

Adilabad: In a shocking incident, a deliberate attempt to poison schoolchildren was narrowly averted at a government primary school in Dharmapuri village of Ichchoda mandal, Adilabad district, sources said on Wednesday.

According to sources, miscreants mixed pesticide into the school’s drinking water tank and sprayed it on utensils used for the mid-day meal. Sources further said that the tragedy involving 30 students was prevented.

Sources said that the school kitchen had been locked over the weekend due to the holidays. "When the staff returned on Monday morning and began cleaning the utensils, they noticed an unusual smell and foam during washing. They felt it was unusual, searched the premises and discovered a can of pesticide nearby. Further inspection revealed that the pesticide had also been mixed into the drinking water tank," they added.

"Reacting swiftly, the staff prevented students from accessing the drinking water taps and called off the mid-day meal preparation. Headmistress Pratibha immediately lodged a complaint with the police," sources added.

It is understood that Sub-Inspector Tirupati collected water samples for forensic examination. Police suspect the involvement of a local individual from Dharmapuri, and an investigation is currently underway.

