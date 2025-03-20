ETV Bharat / state

Attempt To Malign Me, Will Reply To Allegations In Court: Aaditya On Disha Salian Case

Mumbai: Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray on Thursday said attempts were being made to malign his image over the June 2020 accidental death case of Disha Salian, and he will present his side before the court.

Satish Salian, father of Disha Salian, former manager of actor Sushant Singh Rajput, on Wednesday, said he had moved the Bombay High Court seeking a fresh probe into the mysterious circumstances under which she was found dead in June 2020. The petition demanded registration of a First Information Report against Aaditya Thackeray and transfer of the probe to the CBI, he said.

The petition also claimed that his daughter was raped and murdered, and subsequently, there was a politically-orchestrated cover-up to protect certain influential persons, Satish Salian told reporters.

"Attempts have been made for the last five years to malign my image. We will put forth our side in the court. We will give our replies (to the allegations) in the court," Thackeray, a former Maharashtra minister, told reporters here.