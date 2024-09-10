ETV Bharat / state

Attempt to Derail Goods Train in Ajmer, Cement Blocks Kept on Freight Corridor Tracks

By PTI

An attempt to derail a goods train by placing cement blocks on the Western Dedicated Freight Corridor tracks in Rajasthan was thwarted when the train hit the block but remained on course. This incident, which occurred near Saradhna and Bangad stations, is being investigated by the railway authorities.

Representative Image (ANI)

Jaipur (Rajasthan): An attempt to derail a loaded goods train was made in the Ajmer district of Rajasthan by putting two cement blocks on tracks of the Western Dedicated Freight Corridor, railway officials said on Tuesday. They said a goods train did hit the blocks, weighing around 70 kg each, but nothing untoward occurred.

"Some miscreants put two cement blocks on tracks on the dedicated freight corridor on Sunday. A goods train hit them," a North Western Railway official said.

The incident occurred between Saradhna and Bangad stations of the Western Dedicated Freight Corridor on the Phulera-Ahmedabad stretch. A freight corridor official said a case has been registered and the matter is under investigation.

The report comes a day after an attempt to derail the Bhiwani-Prayagraj Kalindi Express was made in Kanpur by placing an LPG cylinder on tracks, along with a bottle of petrol and matchboxes.

