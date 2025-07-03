Attempt To Defame Me In Disha Salian Death Case, Says Aditya Thackeray

Mumbai : UBT MLA Aditya Thackeray on Thursday said attempts are being made to defame him in the Disha Salian death case.

He said the SIT constituted for investigating the case has already given him the clean chit yet some people are trying to drag him into the matter. "There has always been an attempt to defame me. But I have not said anything and will not say anything," Aditya said.

On the other hand, Minister of State for Home, Yogesh Kadam said, "Aditya Thackeray has not been given a clean chit as the closure report in the case is yet to be submitted". Similarly, Minister Nitesh Rane said, "The verdict and the next hearing on Aditya Thackeray are still pending. A lot has to come out. So 'Picture Abhi Baki Hai,'" he said.

Rane said Disha's father has filed a petition stating his daughter was murdered. "Some accused have been named. Many things are yet to emerge in the case," he said.

The SIT has submitted an affidavit in the court stating that nothing objectionable has been found against Aditya. "This is just a ploy by the Opposition to defame us," Aditya said. On MNS workers beating up of hawkers in Bhayander, he said, "We have spoken to Rajan Vichare about this, and this is not a Marathi issue."