'Attacked' By Patient's Family, Junior Docs At Hospital Near Kolkata Launch Cease-Work Protest

By PTI

Published : 2 hours ago

Representational Image (IANS)

Kolkata: Junior doctors of the state-run Sagar Dutta Medical College and Hospital in Kamarhati near Kolkata launched a cease-work protest on Friday night after some of them were allegedly beaten up by the family of a patient who died during treatment.

The condition of the patient, a middle-aged woman who suffered from acute breathing problems, was critical, a junior doctor said. Following her death, a mob of around 20 people went on a rampage at the hospital and thrashed nurses and junior doctors who were on duty, he alleged.

"We have been repeatedly demanding proper security in the outpatient department and hospital wards. But today's incident proves that the state administration is yet to wake up to our demand for safety. Till our demands for adequate safety are met, the cease work will continue," he said.

He claimed six people, including nurses, were beaten by the mob. A senior official of Barrackpore police commissionerate said the hospital administration has lodged a complaint in the matter at the local police station and an investigation is underway.

He said security at the hospital compound has been intensified following the incident and a police patrol was keeping vigil near the hospital main gate.

West Bengal Junior Doctors' Forum member Kinjal Nanda said, "Our repeated demand for the safety of junior doctors have not been fulfilled by the administration. We will declare our next course of action in the wake of this incident by tomorrow. We don't want a rerun of the RG Kar case."

