'Attack' On Sikh Businessman, Brother In Rishikesh; SGPC Urges Uttarakhand CM To Take Action

Amritsar: Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) on Monday condemned the alleged mob attack on a Sikh businessman and his brother and vandalism of his showroom in Uttarakhand's Rishikesh. SGPC has urged Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami to take strict action against the perpetrators.

In a letter to Dhami, SGPC chief secretary Kulwant Singh Mannan requested him to treat the matter with utmost priority and issue necessary directives. "We urge you to take immediate and strict action against the perpetrators. We request that you instruct Uttarakhand Police to promptly identify and arrest all individuals involved in this mob attack. Additionally, we demand that appropriate legal provisions, including sections related to hurting religious sentiments, be added to the FIR, given the desecration of the Sikh symbols of faith in this incident" the letter stated.

Terming the incident as "deeply distressing" and "shocking", Mannan said that the attackers assaulted the Sikh businessman and his brother and pelted stones at their showroom, causing serious damage.

The SGPC chief secretary complained that the mob offended religious sentiments by disrespecting the turban and 'Kes' (unshorn hair) of one of the victims. He said that the incident has raised serious concerns about the safety and security of the minority Sikh community in Uttarakhand.

SGPC member Gurcharan Singh Grewal has also sought attention of Uttarakhand Police in this incident.

Meanwhile Shiromani Akali Dal MP Harsimrat Kaur Badal has demanded action against the miscreants. "The Uttarakhand government should take strict action against the culprits as per the law and ensure the safety of the minority Sikh community. Such incidents happening in the country harm national unity," Badal said.