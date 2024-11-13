ETV Bharat / state

Attack On Officials: Former BRS MLA Detained For Questioning

Hyderabad: Former BRS MLA Patnam Narender Reddy was detained here on Wednesday in connection with the attack on district authorities in Telangana's Vikarabad district during a public hearing on land acquisition, police said.

He (Patnam Narender Reddy) is being questioned, they said.

Sixteen people have been arrested for allegedly attacking officials after some villagers in Lagacharla village attacked them on Monday while protesting against the acquisition of their lands for proposed pharmaceutical companies.

The protesters jostled Vikarabad District Collector Prateek Jain hurling stones at his vehicle and that of others.

Three officials--an Additional Collector, Kodangal Area Development Authority (KADA) chairman and a DSP rank police official were injured.