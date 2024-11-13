ETV Bharat / state

Attack On Officials: Former BRS MLA Detained For Questioning

Former BRS MLA Reddy was detained for questioning over a violent attack on district officials during a land acquisition protest in Telangana's Vikarabad.

File Photo- Former BRS MLA Patnam Narender Reddy (ETV Bharat)
By PTI

Published : 50 seconds ago

Hyderabad: Former BRS MLA Patnam Narender Reddy was detained here on Wednesday in connection with the attack on district authorities in Telangana's Vikarabad district during a public hearing on land acquisition, police said.

He (Patnam Narender Reddy) is being questioned, they said.

Sixteen people have been arrested for allegedly attacking officials after some villagers in Lagacharla village attacked them on Monday while protesting against the acquisition of their lands for proposed pharmaceutical companies.

The protesters jostled Vikarabad District Collector Prateek Jain hurling stones at his vehicle and that of others.

Three officials--an Additional Collector, Kodangal Area Development Authority (KADA) chairman and a DSP rank police official were injured.

The incident occurred during a public hearing on land acquisition by the Telangana Industrial Infrastructure Corporation (TGIIC).

A BRS youth wing leader, who allegedly instigated the "pre-planned" attack was on the run.

Three FIRs were registered over the incident, and authorities also suspended internet services in Dudyala Mandal.

Patnam Narender Reddy had unsuccessfully contested against Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy from Kodangal Assembly Constituency in Vikarabad.

