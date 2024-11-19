ETV Bharat / state

Attack On Ex-minister Anil Deshmukh: Case Against 4 Unidentified Persons For Murder Bid

The NCP (SP) has demanded high-level probe into incident which occurred on last day of campaigning for the Maharashtra assembly elections scheduled on November 20.

File photo of NCP (SP) leader Anil Deshmukh
File photo of NCP (SP) leader Anil Deshmukh (IANS)
author img

By PTI

Published : 1 hours ago

Nagpur: Police have registered a case against four unidentified persons on charges of attempt to murder after NCP (SP) leader and former Maharashtra home minister Anil Deshmukh was seriously injured in stone pelting at his car in Nagpur, officials said on Tuesday. The incident took place at around 8 pm on Monday and Deshmukh was later admitted to a private hospital here.

The NCP (SP) has demanded a high-level probe into the incident which occurred on the last day of campaigning for the Maharashtra assembly elections scheduled on November 20. Deshmukh was returning to Katol after attending a meeting in Narkhed village. Some unidentified persons threw stones at his car near Belphata on Jalalkheda Road near Katol in Nagpur district.

The former minister, who received injuries during the attack, was immediately rushed to the Katol Civil Hospital, police said. He was later admitted to a private hospital here. Nagpur Rural Superintendent of Police (SP) Harssh Poddar on Tuesday said they have taken serious cognisance of the incident and registered a case against four persons on charges of attempt to murder.

A forensic team has visited the incident spot to collect technical evidence, he said. The deputy SP of Katol was investigating the case, he said, adding that senior police officials and the district collector have also visited the incident spot. Poddar appealed to the people not to pay attention to any rumours.

Condemning the incident, NCP (SP) spokesperson Vedprakash Arya on Monday sought a high-level inquiry into it and police protection for Deshmukh's family. "Some people attacked Anil Deshmukh's car in Belfata Bhishnur in Katol, wherein Deshmukh received a serious head injury. His treatment started in Katol but due to the serious injury, he was shifted to Nagpur for treatment," Arya said in a statement.

He claimed that their political opponents were staring at a crushing defeat and, therefore, resorted to such a cowardly attack. Anil Deshmukh's son Salil Deshmukh is contesting from the Katol assembly constituency on the NCP (Sharadchandra Pawar) ticket against BJP's Charansingh Thakur.

Nagpur: Police have registered a case against four unidentified persons on charges of attempt to murder after NCP (SP) leader and former Maharashtra home minister Anil Deshmukh was seriously injured in stone pelting at his car in Nagpur, officials said on Tuesday. The incident took place at around 8 pm on Monday and Deshmukh was later admitted to a private hospital here.

The NCP (SP) has demanded a high-level probe into the incident which occurred on the last day of campaigning for the Maharashtra assembly elections scheduled on November 20. Deshmukh was returning to Katol after attending a meeting in Narkhed village. Some unidentified persons threw stones at his car near Belphata on Jalalkheda Road near Katol in Nagpur district.

The former minister, who received injuries during the attack, was immediately rushed to the Katol Civil Hospital, police said. He was later admitted to a private hospital here. Nagpur Rural Superintendent of Police (SP) Harssh Poddar on Tuesday said they have taken serious cognisance of the incident and registered a case against four persons on charges of attempt to murder.

A forensic team has visited the incident spot to collect technical evidence, he said. The deputy SP of Katol was investigating the case, he said, adding that senior police officials and the district collector have also visited the incident spot. Poddar appealed to the people not to pay attention to any rumours.

Condemning the incident, NCP (SP) spokesperson Vedprakash Arya on Monday sought a high-level inquiry into it and police protection for Deshmukh's family. "Some people attacked Anil Deshmukh's car in Belfata Bhishnur in Katol, wherein Deshmukh received a serious head injury. His treatment started in Katol but due to the serious injury, he was shifted to Nagpur for treatment," Arya said in a statement.

He claimed that their political opponents were staring at a crushing defeat and, therefore, resorted to such a cowardly attack. Anil Deshmukh's son Salil Deshmukh is contesting from the Katol assembly constituency on the NCP (Sharadchandra Pawar) ticket against BJP's Charansingh Thakur.

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

MAHARASHTRA MINISTER ANIL DESHMUKHBJP CHARANSINGH THAKUNAGPUR DISTRICTATTEMPT TO MURDER CASE

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Explained: How Air Pollution Affects Mental Health

Explained: How Canada SDS Visa Helped Indian Students And Why Was It Stopped

'Kashur Aenz', Lone Domestic Goose Species In India, Found Dead In Thousands In Kashmir's Wular Lake

Explained: How SC Ruling On LMV Driving Licence Helps Drive Commercial Transport Vehicles

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.