BJP MLA's Sister Injured In Knife Attack In Maharashtra's Amravati

Amravati: Maharashtra BJP MLA and assembly poll candidate Pratap Adsad's sister was injured when two persons allegedly attacked her with a knife in Amravati district, police said on Tuesday. The incident took place at around 8 pm on Monday, they said. Monday was the last day of campaigning for the state assembly polls scheduled on November 20.

Adsad is the legislator from the Dhamangaon Railway constituency and has been re-nominated from the seat by the BJP. His sister Archana Rothe was going in a car and had stopped midway when two persons came from behind and attacked her with a knife at Satefal Fata, Amravati Rural Superintendent of Police Vishal Anand told PTI.

She received three wounds on her left arm, he said. A police team later reached the spot and a probe was on into the incident, he added.