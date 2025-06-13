Attack On Iran 'Brazen Act' By State Appearing To Have Gone 'Rogue', Says Mehbooba Mufti

Srinagar: PDP president Mehbooba Mufti on Friday called Israel's attack on Iran a "brazen act" by a state that appears to have gone "rogue". "Israel's attack on Iran is yet another brazen act by a state that appears to have gone rogue. The silence of the global community, particularly the Western powers led by the United States is both alarming and telling. This silence amounts to tacit approval," Mufti said in a post on X.

Israel attacked Iran capital Tehran early Friday in strikes that targeted the country's nuclear programme and raised the potential for an all-out war between the two bitter Middle East adversaries. It appeared to be the most significant attack Iran has faced since its 1980s war with Iraq.

Mufti said in the case of India-Pakistan tensions, the US never fails to assert that its intervention has been crucial in preventing an escalation, "yet when it comes to Israel's relentless bombardment of Gaza or its latest strike on Iran, that same urgency is conspicuously missing".

"These glaring double standards endanger global peace and stability," she said. The former J-K chief minister termed the "deafening silence" of the "so called" Muslim countries, "who remain shamelessly non-existent in the face of such grave injustice" equally "disturbing". "Their inaction is not just disappointing, it's a betrayal of the very causes they claim to stand for," Mufti said.