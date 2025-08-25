Attack On Delhi CM Rekha Gupta: Police Arrest Prime Accused's Aide From Gujarat

New Delhi: Delhi Police on Monday arrested one Tahseen Sayed, a close aide of the main accused Rajesh alias Rajesh Bhai Khimji, in connection with the attack on Chief Minister Rekha Gupta during a public hearing at her camp office here recently.

Tahseen was detained in Gujarat's Rajkot and brought to Delhi for questioning.

According to the police, Rajesh was in constant touch with Tahseen and had even received financial assistance from him. During interrogation, it was revealed that Tahseen had transferred Rs 2,000 to Rajesh and also received a video of CM Gupta's residence in Shalimar Bagh ahead of the attack.

Police said the duo had discussed plans not only to target the Chief Minister but also to stage a protest at the Supreme Court. Rajesh had originally intended to reach the Supreme Court, but due to tight security, he diverted to the CM's residence, where a Jan Sunwai (public hearing) was underway. Police said that this allowed him to approach the CM directly.

Further investigation revealed that Rajesh, an autorickshaw driver from Rajkot, has five criminal cases registered against him, including assault and illegal possession of liquor, at Bhaktinagar Police Station between 2017 and 2024. During questioning, Rajesh said that his protest was against the Supreme Court's order on the relocation of stray dogs. He claimed he wanted to stage an agitation at Delhi's Ramlila Maidan, inspired by activist Anna Hazare's anti-corruption movement.

The court has remanded Rajesh to five-day police custody. Meanwhile, Tahseen is being interrogated. Security around CM Rekha Gupta has been heightened since the attack. While CRPF personnel were deployed along with Delhi Police at her official residence, on Monday, the Centre withdrew the Z-category CRPF security and handed responsibility to Delhi Police again.