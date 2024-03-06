West Bengal Sandeshkhali Row: CBI reaches CID hqrs to take Shajahan Sheikh into Custody

Kolkata: After Calcutta High Court issued a fresh directive on Wednesday to the West Bengal government to hand over the Sandeshkhali ED official attack case accused Shahjahan Sheikh to the CBI by 4.15 pm, a team of CBI officials reached the CID headquarters at Bhawani Bhawan before 4 PM.

This is CBI's second attempt to get Sheikh's custody as on Tuesday, the central agency sleuths failed to do so after waiting for more than two hours. The CID said Sheikh was not handed over to the central agency as the state government had moved the Supreme Court against an order of the Calcutta High Court.

Earlier today, the high court directed the state government to "immediately implement" its Tuesday's judgement to transfer a case on the attack on Enforcement Directorate (ED) officials at Sandeshkhali to the CBI and hand over custody of the main accused Sheikh to the central agency.

The ED moved a contempt petition before a division bench presided by Justice Harish Tandon against the state government, claiming that it did not implement Tuesday's orders of a division bench presided by Chief Justice T S Sivagnanam.

The court noted that though the state pleaded that it has filed before the Supreme Court an SLP challenging Tuesday's judgement, there is no interim stay granted on the implementation of the orders till the time it was passing its order. Additional Solicitor General S V Raju, appearing for ED, submitted that pendency of an SLP is not a stay unless there is an express order to that effect.

He claimed that the state was trying to deny custody of Sheikh to the CBI. ED officials were attacked and injured by a mob when they went to search the premises of Sheikh at Sandeshkhali on January 5 in connection with a ration scam probe. Sheikh was arrested by the West Bengal police on February 29 in connection with the attack on ED officials, following which the state government handed over the case to the state CID.

BJP slams West Bengal govt for opposing HC's decision on Shajahan Sheikh

The BJP, meanwhile, dubbed it as a matter of "great shame" that the Trinamool Congress government in West Bengal was opposing the Calcutta High Court order to hand over the custody of Sheikh to the CBI. Addressing a press conference, Union minister Hardeep Singh Puri said the state government's decision to move the Supreme Court against the high court order reflects its "value system".

The BJP leader said the TMC is not denying the offence and has gone on to provide "political cover" to Sheikh. It is not the accused but the state that has gone in appeal to the Supreme Court, he said. "The state government allows such incidents to happen and then does this," the minister said, adding that it was a matter of "great shame". (With Agency inputs)