Illegal Arms Manufacturing Units Of Jharkhand Have A Bengal Connection

Ranchi: The illegal arms factories demolished by the police in different districts of Jharkhand recently have a deep connection with West Bengal.

The matter is so grave that Jharkhand and Kolkata ATS are working together to dismantle the network. It has come to fore that arms smugglers of West Bengal are financing illegal weapon factories in Jharkhand.

Three huge arms factories were detected in Giridih, Dhanbad and Bokaro districts of Jharkhand. The West Bengal ATS played a vital role in detecting the factories. The ATS during probe found out that several arms smugglers from West Bengal are operating weapon factories in Jharkhand. Skilled arms artisans from West Bengal and Munger district of Bihar are engaged in the factories.

The artisans from Munger who were caught making weapons in the illegal arms factory revealed that they were brought to Jharkhand specifically to make 9 mm pistols. During the last one year, they have made more than 500 pistols, which some people from Bengal took with them by putting them in fruit and vegetable baskets.

The artisans further informed the ATS on where the weapons were smuggled. They said the illegal weapons made in Jharkhand are smuggled to many states of India including Bihar, UP and West Bengal. The buyers include criminals and Naxalites.

A machine used to make weapons (ETV Bharat)

The investigation of ATS has also revealed that semi-manufactured weapons made in Jharkhand's arms factory were sent to Munger in Bihar for assembly. The probe further revealed that the arms smugglers dealt in weapons in code words. In the mobiles recovered during the raid, arms were dealt with code words like Raja, Rani and Sexy. Even the names of the arms smugglers were recorded in the mobile phones in code words.

Jharkhand ATS SP Rishabh Jha said the investigation so far has revealed that the arms smugglers used apps like Telegram and Jangi for arms manufacturing, money transactions and arms smuggling.

In Munger district, illegal weapon manufacturing is considered a cottage industry. Skilled artisans made duplicates of foreign pistols and the design of the weapons is such that they outdo the original ones. Due to their design and excellent construction, the weapons made by Munger artisans are in demand even among major criminals.

Duplicate nine mm pistols made by Munger artisans are also sold with 'Made in Russia' or the United States of America tag on them. ATS investigation has revealed that the price of nine mm pistols made by Munger artisans in Jharkhand ranges from Rs 50,000 to Rs 5 lakh.

A machine used to make pistols (ETV Bharat)

However, the most worrying aspect for Jharkhand and West Bengal ATS is that the artisans arrested in recent times for arms manufacturing do not have any information on the arms network. They were engaged through outsourcing.

Jha said for the last 3 months, the teams of West Bengal and Jharkhand ATS are engaged in dismantling the network. Kolkata and Jharkhand ATS had conducted two important raids in recent times. On May 28, an illegal arms factory was detected in Dhanbad. At least five people including four artisans from Munger were arrested during the raid.